Rashmika Mandanna’s plans to increase her remuneration spoiled by COVID 19 lockdown? Find out

South star Rashmika Mandanna, who gave a series of hit movies, was reportedly eying to increase her remuneration.

After the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Bheeshma with Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna reportedly did not sign new projects as she was planning to increase her remuneration depending on the movies’ success. As both the movies turned out to be mega hits, she allegedly increased her salary and started discussions for new movies with big banners. It is well known that she had signed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa last November itself. However, her plan to increase the salary was spoiled by the lockdown.

Now that producers are urging actors to cut down their salaries, this has reportedly made Rashmika worry even more as her plan to increase her salary might not come true. It goes without saying that the entertainment industry has received a huge blow in the ongoing crisis and it will affect the business for another year or two. Meanwhile, Rashmika has already wrapped up the shooting of her portions for a Tamil movie with Karthi. As soon as the lockdown is lifted, she will join the sets of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

It is being reported that she’s getting Rs 1 Crore plus as remuneration for Pushpa. Within a span of few months, Rashmika has gained huge popularity with a series of hit movies. More than anything, her cute expressions have become a huge hit among the audience. Now that she has paired up with top Tollywood stars Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, the actor is apparently eyeing to sign films with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and other top stars.

