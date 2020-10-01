Rashmika Mandanna’s THIS post about staying positive will help you kickstart weekend with a bang

Rashmika Mandanna, who will be next seen with Allu Arjun in Pushpa, has stated that it is okay to be not okay sometimes. and how important it is for one to stay positive.

When it comes to uplifting people’s spirits and spreading positivity, celebrities have never failed to keep their followers motivated with their posts on social media. Rashmika Mandanna, who has achieved a Himalayan success in a jiffy, has shared on her Instagram space, how important it is for one to stay positive. Sharing her photo on her Instagram stories, Rashmika stated that it was important to know that it’s okay to be not okay sometimes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, though it locked horns with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

See her post here:

Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. With her social media posts, she has been entertaining her fans and updating her followers with her whereabouts. She has also been giving beauty tips and how important it is to take care of one’s health. It is expected that more official details about her upcoming film will be made soon.

