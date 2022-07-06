Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi to Samantha: 5 celeb-approved saree looks for your guide to minimalist fashion

'Less is more' when it comes to fashion and our favourite celebrities time and again remind us that we need to update our wardrobe with some appropriate saree picks. South divas like Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna and others show us how to prioritise minimalism with light detailing, fine fabrics and rich textures.

Selecting the right unfussy saree might be a bit tricky but we have got sorted for you. We have listed the top 5 celebrity-approved saree looks for you to get started for the festive season.

Samantha



For the launch of her film Shakuntalam, Samantha picked an off-white organza saree by House of Three that she teamed with a chikankari blouse in embroidery, shell and fish motifs. Sam proved her look is all about elegance and grace as she accessorised her look with statement earrings and completed the look with hair tied neatly in a bun and a bindi. Sam is clearly epitomising sophistication in this six-yard piece.

Rashmika Mandanna

For one of the promotional events, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a black saree, a totally plain black silk-satin saree. Giving it a modern twist, the Pushpa beauty teamed it with a bralette-styled blouse. She capped this sultry traditional look with stone-adorned earrings, a lot of bronze, and a silver bindi.

Pooja Hegde

Stealing the show in this minimalistic look is no one but Pooja Hegde. The stunner exudes panache in this gold linen saree that makes for a perfect regal wedding fashion pick. She accessorised her swoon-worthy ethnic look with a gold necklace and a pair of statement earrings. A messy braided low bun, on-point brows and lots of highlighter completed her look.

Sai Pallavi

Want a trendy yet minimalist look? Well, Sai Pallavi shows us how to get it right with her simple 3-coloured saree that she accessorised with statement earrings.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's style involves more goth and blacks but for a change, here she is making it look refined and classy in a green saree and we are loving it. Styled by Harmann Kaur, the Salaar actress teamed her look with silver earrings and a bracelet.



