Rashmika Mandanna says 'ask Vijay Deverakonda' as she reacts to a fan question on teaming up with him again

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in Kirik Party and since then, there has been no looking back. Today, the actress is occupied with a lot of films including two in Bollywood-Mission Majnu and Goodbye. The actress who had been away from social media recently interacted with her fans on Instagram live. During the live session, Rashmika Mandanna was asked a lot of questions regarding her movies, skincare regime. One of her fans also asked if she will team up with Vijay Deverakonda again after dear Comrade and Geetha Govindham.

To this, she replied, "Well, you need to ask him or if there's any director thinking of giving us a good script then why not. I would be excited." Rashmika and Vijay's on-screen chemistry in both the movies was immensely loved by the audience. Fans can't wait to see them together on the big screen again. To note, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda share a great friendship off-screen as well.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be next seen in magnum opus project Pushpa with Allu Arjun and is also set to foray into Bollywood with two back-to-back Hindi films.

VD, on the other hand, will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

