Rashmika Mandanna says 'heal, grow and love'; Visits her Coorg home

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often shares updates about her professional and personal life. On Wednesday, the actress treated fans with a lovely photo of herself with an apt caption. Looks like she is currently in Coorg, enjoying family time.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself, flaunting her huge and happy smile. In the picture, the Pushpa star is seen dressed in a gorgeous skirt and beige top as she posed with a flower in her hand. The actress covered her left eye with a pink flower as she smiled for a photo. Needlessly to say, her smile can brighten up a room and how beautifully.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, the Dear Comrade actress wrote, "Heal. Learn. Grow. Love."

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Pushpa's Srivalli statement

A few days ago, Rashmika Mandanna was caught amidst controversy after Aishwarya Rajesh said she would have played Srivalli better than her. However, later, the actress clarified her statement, to which Pushpa reacted.

The Pushpa actress reacted to her statement and wrote on Twitter, “Hi love… just came across this.. the thing is - I perfectly understood what you meant and I wish there were no reasons for us to explain ourselves and as you know I only and only have love and respect for you.. and ones again all the bestest for your film Farhana love."

Upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna is reprising her role as Srivalli in the second part of Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Currently, the shoot is underway and recently Pushpa 2 team met with an accident in Telangana. The bus carrying the artist of Pushpa collided with another bus, parked on the road.

Directed by Pushpa 2, the film also features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as well.

Apart from this, She also teamed up with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. The actress also announced the female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan

