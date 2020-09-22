Rashmika Mandanna says she is a big fan of BTS; REVEALS what her favourite BTS songs are

While having an interaction on social media with her fans on social media, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on what her favourite BTS song is.

Telugu actor Rashmika Mandana recently went live on twitter to connect with her fans and revealed that she is a big fan of South Korean boyband BTS. The band serves up a mania-inducing mix of heartthrob good looks and ear-worm choruses, alongside amazing dance moves making them the biggest boy band in the world. She also revealed some lesser known things about herself during the session and spoke about K-drama, Anime, IPL, coping with stress and much more.

One of her followers asked if she was a BTS fan, to which she said that she was a big fan of BTS. “I am a BTS fan, a big one. I think I like their duality that how they are kids off the stage but transform into something else on the stage. I love that about them. It shows how professional they are. They are amazing,” she said. She also revealed what her favourite BTS songs are. She said, “I have a couple of favourites. Dynamite is one of them, of course. I like Boy With Luv. I also like On. The choreography on the song is mental. I love their dance on it.”

When she was asked how does it feel to face the camera every day, she said that it was like taking up exams every day. “Every day you are given a script, you memorise the dialogues and act it out. It is stressful, but it is thrilling. It is amazing when the entire team praises you. I want to get back to it as soon as possible. The best part, of course, is when you all watch the film and share your love.”

