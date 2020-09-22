  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna says she is a big fan of BTS; REVEALS what her favourite BTS songs are

While having an interaction on social media with her fans on social media, Rashmika Mandanna opened up on what her favourite BTS song is.
7878 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna says she is a big fan of BTS; REVEALS what her favourite BTS songs areRashmika Mandanna says she is a big fan of BTS; REVEALS what her favourite BTS songs are
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Telugu actor Rashmika Mandana recently went live on twitter to connect with her fans and revealed that she is a big fan of South Korean boyband BTS. The band serves up a mania-inducing mix of heartthrob good looks and ear-worm choruses, alongside amazing dance moves making them the biggest boy band in the world. She also revealed some lesser known things about herself during the session and spoke about K-drama, Anime, IPL, coping with stress and much more.

One of her followers asked if she was a BTS fan, to which she said that she was a big fan of BTS. “I am a BTS fan, a big one. I think I like their duality that how they are kids off the stage but transform into something else on the stage. I love that about them. It shows how professional they are. They are amazing,” she said. She also revealed what her favourite BTS songs are. She said, “I have a couple of favourites. Dynamite is one of them, of course. I like Boy With Luv. I also like On. The choreography on the song is mental. I love their dance on it.”

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna opts for a comfy workout wear as she is on her way to gym; See PHOTOS

When she was asked how does it feel to face the camera every day, she said that it was like taking up exams every day. “Every day you are given a script, you memorise the dialogues and act it out. It is stressful, but it is thrilling. It is amazing when the entire team praises you. I want to get back to it as soon as possible. The best part, of course, is when you all watch the film and share your love.”

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement