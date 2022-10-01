Rashmika Mandanna says she is friends with her 'ex-partners'; Reveals meets their parents too

Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood debut film Goodbye, opened up about her relationships with ex-partners. She shared that she is on good terms with all her and even meet their parents without any qualms. The actress also stated that she is happy about maintaining a healthy relationship with her former boyfriends.

When asked what would be her response if she runs into the current partners of her exes at a party, she replied with a 'hi.' She further in an interview with Mirchi Plus, "With my exes also, I am still friends. I sort of like meet their families, their present, current, future, past, everything." While agreeing that this is not a very good trait, Rashmika added, "But I have a very good relationship with them. So that's good."