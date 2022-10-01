Rashmika Mandanna says she is friends with her 'ex-partners'; Reveals meets their parents too
Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood debut film Goodbye, opened up about her relationships with ex-partners. She shared that she is on good terms with all her and even meet their parents without any qualms. The actress also stated that she is happy about maintaining a healthy relationship with her former boyfriends.
When asked what would be her response if she runs into the current partners of her exes at a party, she replied with a 'hi.' She further in an interview with Mirchi Plus, "With my exes also, I am still friends. I sort of like meet their families, their present, current, future, past, everything." While agreeing that this is not a very good trait, Rashmika added, "But I have a very good relationship with them. So that's good."
Rashmika Mandanna was previously engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty after her debut in the film industry. She fell in love with Rakshit while shooting for her debut film Kirrik Party and got engaged in 2017 but broke it off in 2018. Well, after working with Vijay Deverakonda on Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, they are reportedly dating each other. Although, the two stars have denied it many times and just called each other 'good friends'.
In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Rashmika addressed the rumours about dating Vijay Deverakonda and said, "It's all so cute no. I am like aiyoo babu. It is so cute. See Vijay and I have done so much work together, too early in our career. When we don't know how the industry is, and suddenly you work with like-minded people, you sort of like become friends, and you have a lot of common friends. It's like that. It's so cute when the whole world is like 'Rashmika and Vijay, that's cute."
