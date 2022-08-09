Rashmika Mandanna says 'you can talk s**t about us' on rumours about personal life & dating Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses, who has a pipeline of movies in South and Bollywood as well. While professional, she is riding high, her personal life is always in the limelight somehow. Rumours of her dating life with rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda have always caught the limelight. Now, in a recent interview, she has reacted to her personal life being in the spotlight and is in no mood to confirm or deny anything from her side.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika Mandanna was quoted saying, “Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you,”

“You (people) can talk s**t about us, you can say negative things about it. Because in the end, we are public figures. We can’t choose just the good bits, thinking people just focus on work and not personal life. So, they are free to talk about anything, just don’t come to a conclusion. Till the time you hear from me, that is not true”.

Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in the news since 2019 because their chemistry and camaraderie in Dear Comrade film. Lately, because of the Koffee With Karan, the rumours have added fuel as many celebs had something to say about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship. The Pushpa actress admits that she has heard the conversations, and prefers to laugh them out.

The actor admits that she has heard the conversations, and prefers to laugh them out. “I find it very adorable. I have seen these episodes and conversations. I am like ‘aww’. At the same time, I feel it is just a conversation, and it is not like something which you should be married upon. It’s like ‘Okay, this is something that they’re having fun talking about, so go on’”.

When asked why doesn't she just confirm or denies it. “Well, I feel there is no point talking about it”.