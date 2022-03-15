Rashmika Mandanna sends birthday love to Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand; Charmme Kaur, Varsha & more wish

Anand Deverakonda, the new age actor, who is the brother of Vijay Deverakonda is making a niche for himself with movies like Dorasani, Middle Class Melodies, Pushpaka Vimanam and more. Today, the young actor is celebrating his birthday and social media is filled with special wishes from friends and family. He is been showered with immense love by fans on social media. Several celebs also took to their respective social media handles to send birthday love to Anand.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story and sent birthday love to Vijay's brother Anand with a sweet note. The actress shared a pic of Anand posing with his husky dog Stormi and wrote, 'Happiest birthday @ananddeverakondaaaaaaaaaaa. Sending fullllllll lovuuuuu to you."

Vijay's Liger producer Charmme Kaur, co-star Varsha and many others have also wished Anand Deverakonda his birthday. Check out here:

Anand celebrated his birthday with his brother Vijay and patents in their house. A few pics of the actor cutting cake with his family have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anand will be next seen next in the romantic film 'Baby', thriller film Highway and the action drama 'Gam Gam Ganesha.' Today, the makers of Baby surprised the fans with a brand new poster of the actor and he looks intense in it. Uday Shetty will be directing the project.

