Rashmika Mandanna sends a gift hamper with a special handwritten note for Mahesh Babu and family; See Pic

Rashmika Mandanna decided to send some delicious stuff to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's family amid lockdown. Check it out.

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star Rashmika Mandanna recently surprised the superstar and his family by sending a gift hamper. Due to lockdown people are spending time at home and have not been able to see their friends. Well, Rashmika Mandanna decided to send some delicious stuff to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's family amid lockdown. Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a picture of a gift hamper that she received from Rashmika Mandanna. One can see in the picture, the Dear Comrade has sent some yummy stuff, raw mangoes and a handwritten letter all the way from Coorg.

Sharing it on Instagram, Namrata wrote, "Thankyou for all the delicious goodies rashmika !! all the way from Coorg #monsoonseason #mangopickle our first gift hamper in covid times happy monsoons !! #stayhomestaysafe." Amidst lockdown due to COVID-19, Mahesh Babu is spending time catching up on animation films, playing indoor games and enjoying swimming race with daughter Sitara and son Gautam.



Check out Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will soon resume shooting for her next film titled, Pushpa. The film stars Allu Arjun in the male lead and is being directed by Sukumar. According to media reports, the upcoming film is set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu recently announced his next film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the first look and title of the film has grabbed a lot of attention and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores for them. The makers will kick-start shooting of the film soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×