Rashmika Mandanna sets gram on fire as she adds sparkle to her monochrome PHOTO in shimmery pants & white top

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has managed to set her foot as a popular actress in the South Indian industry, in a very short time. With her performance in films like Geetha Govindam, Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru, the young actress won the hearts of the audience and is all set to foray into the Bollywood industry as well. Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and often keeps treating her fans with bubbly and jaw-dropping photos. Now, she posted a monochrome picture, which is grabbing all the attention.

Rashmika Mandanna has currently set the gram on fire as she posted a monochrome photo flaunting her sensuous looks. In the photo, one can see her slaying the shimmery sequin pants, which she paired up with a white crop top. These shimmery pants are the new trendy outfits in the tinsel town as previously Sara Ali Khan and also wore them. Rashmika's pose, hoop earrings and open wavy tresses are just making the overall look worth it. The fans and followers of the stunner are delighted with the latest pictures and are dropping hearts.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, ''Even in your most black and white days, add a little sparkle''. Check out the pic here:

Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on two projects out of which she would be starring alongside Allu Arjun for the movie titled Pushpa. The film will release in theatres for Christmas, in December. She has a Telugu film titled Aadaalloo Meeku Johaarlu, which stars Sharwanand as the lead actor. Apart from this, the actress also has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.