Rashmika Mandanna shares a lovely video with her Valentine as she wishes her fans: See POST

Rashmika Mandanna , the popular star of the South Indian film industry is currently on a high with the massive success of her latest outing, Varisu . The celebrated actress, who is also set to be active in Bollywood with some highly promising projects in her kitty, is a much sought-after name on social media platforms as well. Rashmika Mandanna often turns heads with her unique and interesting social media posts, which go viral instantly. Interestingly, the Pushpa actress has introduced her valentine with her latest Instagram video.

The young actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely video with her valentine - her adorable puppy Aura. In the video, Rashmika Mandanna is seen lying on her bed, as Aura jumped on her and showered her with unconditional love as the popular Coldplay song 'My Universe' played in the backdrop. "Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you my loves," wrote the popular star as she wished her fans on the special occasion. As always, the fans and followers are now going gaga over Rashmika Mandanna and Aura's cute video.

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

When it comes to the work front, Rashmika Mandanna shared the screen with the popular Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, her latest outing in Tamil cinema. Despite having limited screen time in the film, the young actress won hearts with her exceptional chemistry with Vijay in the film and her amazing performance in the dance sequence. When it comes to Telugu cinema, Rashmika is set to play the popular character 'Sri Valli' once again, in the upcoming second installment of Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise, which has been titled Pushpa: The Rule.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next B'town outing.