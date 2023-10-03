Rashmika Mandanna shares a wholesome photo with her mother as she misses their gossip sessions

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most popular, and sought-after actresses in the country. She has also developed an ardent fan following, owing to films like Pushpa, Varisu, Dear Comrade, Sita Ramam, and many more.

The actress has taken to social media to share an adorable picture with her mother. She also revealed in the caption that she misses the gossip sessions that the two of them have, although they had just met recently. She shared the image with the caption: “Gossips with mummaa; #throwback to literally 4 days back. Missing happening already.”

Rashmika on the work front

Rashmika was last seen in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu, which was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. The film featured prominent names like Sidharth Malhotra, Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, and more.

The Devadas actress would next be seen in the Hindi film Animal, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and more in prominent roles. The teaser for the film was released on September 28 and has garnered positive reviews all around. The film is said to be a gangster action thriller film and is all set for release on December 1st, this year.

Additionally, she is also set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film, helmed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and more in other prominent roles.

The actress is also slated to reunite with her Geetha Govindam co-star, Vijay Deverakonda, in his upcoming film which is temporarily titled VD12. The film would mark the third collaboration between the two. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

