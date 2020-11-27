Rashmika Mandanna shares an adorable PHOTO with her furry friend and we are all hearts

In her latest social media post, Rashmika Mandanna was seen holding on to her furry friend in the most adorable way.

South star Rashmika Mandanna is a sensational star who has a huge fanbase for her films and for her posts on social media. In her latest post, Rashmika can be seen with her cat friend and she can be seen adorably holding on to her pet in the most adorable way. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “As every cat owner knows, nobody owns a cat ..- Ellen Perry Berkeley”. As soon as she shared the photo, fans took to the comments section and posted how beautiful it is.

Rashmika is one of the celebrities who has used social media to the fullest during the lockdown period. With her skin care routine and fitness regime, Rashmika has managed to entertain her millions of followers. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in two Tollywood films namely Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma and both the films turned out to be blockbusters.

She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film’s shooting was started a couple of days back. While photos of Allu Arjun from the sets were shared online, it is still not sure if Rashmika has joined the sets. Earlier last month, she announced on social media that the shooting of her upcoming Kollywood film with Karthi was wrapped up. Announcing the news, she shared a photo with Karthi and the rest of the cast and crew members. It is rumoured that she will be collaborating with Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj.

