Rashmika Mandanna shares adorable selfie from her first day in Russia; Samantha calls her ‘Cute’

Rashmika Mandanna has travelled to Russia and she is already loving it. The Pushpa star shared a mirror selfie donning an adorable pink fur sweatshirt. She captioned the charming photo, “Ready for my day 1 in #Russia”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on the post as ‘Cute’. It is not known if it is a work trip or a casual outing, but we cannot wait to see some more glimpses of the star in Russia.

Another star who has been sharing photographs from snow-filled Russia is Raashii Khann a. She was shooting for her romantic comedy Thank You alongside Naga Chaitanya. These photos have by the actress has taken the internet by a storm and rightfully so.

Just a while back, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared an awe-worthy picture with her furry friend Aura and captioned it, “What would I do without her”. The photograph shows Aura kissing Rashmika Mandanna. The two look cute as a button as they pose for a memorable click.

In the meantime, reports suggest that the actress is the front runner for megastar Ram Charan's RC16. Although there is no formal announcement, but it looks like Rashmika Mandanna has bagged another project. Gowtam Tinnanuri will be directing this racy drama.

The star is also making her way into Bollywood with her debut film Mission Majnu. She has been paired with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller. She also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. 2022 sure has some big plans for Rashmika Mandanna.