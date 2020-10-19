Rashmika Mandanna shares a fun post on how to surprise your friends & it will leave you in splits

The video sees the southern beauty throwing a surprise at her friend which will surely leave the fans and followers of the actress in splits.

The southern siren Rashmika Mandanna shared a fun post on her Instagram account. The gorgeous actress shared a post with the caption, "How to surprise your friends 101." The video sees the southern beauty throwing a surprise at her friend which will surely leave the fans and followers of the actress in splits. The actress is all smiles as she hugs her friend as seen in the video post that Rashmika Mandanna shared on her Instagram account. The stunner on the work front will be seen in the upcoming film Pushpa.

The actress will reportedly essay the female lead in the film. Pushpa will feature the Stylish Star Allu Arjun in the lead. The highly anticipated film is helmed by ace director Sukumar. The news reports on the much awaited Sukumar directorial state that the film will revolve around the smuggling of red sandalwood. The news reports further go on to add that the Stylish Star of the southern film industry will be seen in an intense role.

Check out the post

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that the lead actor Pushpa essays the role of a truck driver associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan: Makers share PHOTOS from post production process)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×