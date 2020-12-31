Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her morning cardio and you'll be stunned to know who accompanied her

The Dear Comrade actress recently shared a video of herself talking a run with a dog and it is awwdorable

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the busiest actors in the industry is currently on a break from work and is having a gala time with her friends. The stunner is on a holiday in Goa with her friends and has been treating some amazing and maddening moments from the trip. The Dear Comrade actress recently shared a video of herself talking a run with a dog and it is awwdorable. One can see, Rashmika Mandanna looking gorgeous in a top and denim shorts as she takes enjoys this cute company.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite . The duo will be seen together in their upcoming film titled, Mission Majnu. The Dear Comrade actress bagged this project during the lockdown and interestingly, she read the script on zoom calls. Rashmika revealed to us, "It feels like it happened in the blink of an eye. The team reached out to me and over the lockdown, we had zoom call narrations. Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place."

Talking about her South films, the stunner will be seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in their film titled, Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumaran.

She also has Tamil film Sulthan opposite Karthi to release in 2021. Rashmika's Kannada film Pogaru with Dhruva Sarja will release next year. The upcoming film is directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by PK Gangadhar.

