Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her shifting into a new apartment in Mumbai; SEE PHOTO

It's a new beginning for National crush Rashmika Mandanna as she moves on to her new apartment in Mumbai. The stunner who is shooting for her upcoming Bollywood projects in Mumbai recently bought a new house and has finally shifted with her pooch, Aura. Taking to her social media, the actress gave a glimpse of the house with an adorable picture of Aura, snuggling with her on the couch. She also pens about the little things in her Dear Diary series.

Sharing the photo on Instagram story, Rashmika wrote: "Dear diary,Ahhhh so much happened today, I finally shifted to the apartment! had to shop so many Ill things...( I am still not done) (gahhhh it's an never ending expense) aura was out all day...1 had to meet 2 of my friends I had to set up the place.. (Sai (my assistant) helped me) Aura and I passed out cz we were so tired." The Dear Comrade actress has been seen shopping for her new apartment in Mumbai, since the last couple of days.

On the work front, Rashmika is all set to foray into Bollywood with Mission Majnu, co-starring . She will soon turn a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is being helmed by Sukumar and it also stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil as an antagonist.

