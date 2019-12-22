Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse as she wraps up dubbing session for Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru

While fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in the store, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The stunner took to twitter and shared a couple of photos as she wrapped up dubbing for the film.

She tweeted, "Me before leaving to Rome #SarileruNekkevvaru dubbing time! And now that's a wrap,, see you all soon on Jan 5th at the pre release event annndd get ready for this Sankranthi !." Before heading to Rome for the shooting of her another film, Bheeshma, Rashmika wrapped up the dubbing for Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress is pretty excited now for the grand pre-release of the upcoming Telugu film. The entire cast and crew will be present for the grand event of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be held on January 5th.

Me before leaving to Rome #SarileruNekkevvaru dubbing time! And now that's a wrap,, see you all soon on Jan 5th at the pre release event annndd get ready for this Sankranthi ! #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @ThisIsDSP @AKentsOfficial pic.twitter.com/AEJyaJcpkx — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 22, 2019

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay. The film will see Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer.

Credits :Twitter

