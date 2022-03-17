Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpses of a video call with mum; Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal drops another stunning PIC

No matter how old we are or what we have achieved, one cannot go to bed without discussing our day with our mommy. Corroborating the same, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has dropped a heart-melting post on her Instagram account. She shared a few screenshots of her video call with her mum along with the caption, "FaceTiming mumma be like: Rush: hi ma .. how are you? Mum: Moni.. 1..2..3 pose.. you look decent today".

This post has all the fans in awe and they have been sharing adorable messages in the comment section of the post. These stills of the actress are simply cuteness personified.

Meanwhile, pregnant Kajal Aggarwal, who is waiting to welcome her firstborn with husband Gautam Kitchlu posted another radiant photo on social media. The Acharya actress is looking gorgeous in a simple embroidered ethnic wear without any makeup.

Check out the pictures below:

Coming to her work, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her B-town debut with action drama, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Later on, she will be a part of another Bollywood flick Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Besides this, the star also has a lot more going on for her. She has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for an exciting venture, the details of which are under wraps for now.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal will star in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's next, Acharya. This Koratala Siva helmed action drama will be hitting the theatres on 29 April. The film will also have a special appearance by Pooja Hegde.

