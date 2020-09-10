Rashmika Mandanna shares a happy go lucky picture with her 'love' and it is unmissable; Take a look

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared one of the most adorable moments with her baby sister Shiman Mandanna and it is too cute for words. Check it out.

Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and has been treating her fans with some adorable videos and photos. The stunner has been spreading joy with her positive posts on Instagram. Be it sharing skincare tips to taking up questions from her fans, the South beauty has been quite active amid lockdown. Recently, she shared one of the most adorable moments with her baby sister Shiman Mandanna. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "My Love" and it is receiving a lot of lovely comments.

The other latest post about the actress is all about doing good to the environment. As she wore a recycled dress, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I like greenery & nature, you all know.. and I want to save it !! So.. I am trying to do my tiny bit, by making small conscious choices. For example, my dress in this pic is recycled and reused .. Honestly, I loved it.. knowing somehow I am doing good to the environment annnnnnd this dress is very pretty so why not right! Let us all start believing in these small changes.."

Take a look at her latest Instagram photos below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen opposite Nithiin in Bheeshma. The film received a good response from audience and critics alike. She will soon be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's upcoming film titled, Pushpa. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors and the actress is rumoured to play a forest officer in the upcoming film. Due to COVID-19, the shooting got postponed and yet there is no official word regarding when the team will resume the shoot.

