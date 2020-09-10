  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shares a happy go lucky picture with her 'love' and it is unmissable; Take a look

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared one of the most adorable moments with her baby sister Shiman Mandanna and it is too cute for words. Check it out.
17726 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna shares a happy go lucky picture with her 'love' and it is unmissable; Take a lookRashmika Mandanna shares a happy go lucky picture with her 'love' and it is unmissable; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rashmika Mandanna is quite active on social media and has been treating her fans with some adorable videos and photos. The stunner has been spreading joy with her positive posts on Instagram. Be it sharing skincare tips to taking up questions from her fans, the South beauty has been quite active amid lockdown. Recently, she shared one of the most adorable moments with her baby sister Shiman Mandanna. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "My Love" and it is receiving a lot of lovely comments. 

The other latest post about the actress is all about doing good to the environment. As she wore a recycled dress, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I like greenery & nature, you all know.. and I want to save it !! So.. I am trying to do my tiny bit, by making small conscious choices. For example, my dress in this pic is recycled and reused .. Honestly, I loved it.. knowing somehow I am doing good to the environment annnnnnd this dress is very pretty so why not right! Let us all start believing in these small changes.." 

Take a look at her latest Instagram photos below: 

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen opposite Nithiin in Bheeshma. The film received a good response from audience and critics alike.  She will soon be sharing the screenspace with Allu Arjun in Sukumar's upcoming film titled, Pushpa. The shooting of the film is yet to go on floors and the actress is rumoured to play a forest officer in the upcoming film. Due to COVID-19, the shooting got postponed and yet there is no official word regarding when the team will resume the shoot. 

Also Read: Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: Fans shower the Asuran actor with wishes as she turns 41

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement