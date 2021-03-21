  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna shares a happy selfie as she returns home post Lucknow schedule wrap for Mission Majnu

Rashmika Mandanna has shared a glowing and sunkissed carfie and wrote, "Back home."
Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna shares a happy selfie as she returns home post Lucknow schedule wrap for Mission Majnu
South beauty Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Lucknow for the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood debut film 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is super excited about her Hindi debut project and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to knowing what's in store for them, the stunner has wrapped up the Lucknow schedule and is back home. The Dear Comrade actress has shared a glowing and sunkissed carfie and wrote, "Back home." 

Rashmika Mandanna had a gala time on the sets and was seen bonding with Sidharth Malhotra as well. The lead actor kept their fans updated with on sets selfies. A source close to the actress had shared, "On the first day itself, Rashmika broke the ice around her. Even though she was working with a new team, she made everyone comfortable in her company. She is a ball of energy on the sets, and everyone is very fond of her."  Rashmika signed this project during the lockdown. 

"Listening to the story and reading the script, somehow got me really attached to the characters. I was in love with everything about this film. And things just fell into place," Rashmika Mandanna had exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla. 

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika's stunning selfie below: 

Mission Majnu is being directed by Shantanu Bagchi and will see Sidharth Malhotra play the role of a RAW agent

