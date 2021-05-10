  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna shares a happy selfie with Vijay Deverakonda; SEE PIC

Meanwhile, Anand Deverakonda shared a picture-perfect family photo from brother Vijay Deverakonda's birthday.
Mumbai Updated: May 10, 2021 04:49 pm
Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda selfie Rashmika Mandanna shares a happy selfie with Vijay Deverakonda; SEE PIC
On Vijay Deverakonda's birthday yesterday, his close friend, gym partner and Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna shared a lovely selfie of them. Wishing VD on his 32nd birthday, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "I know, I'm super late but happiest birthday, Mr @thedeverakonda," followed by a flower, smiley and a white heart emoticon. One can see in the photo, Deverakonda is sporting a grey tee and a beanie as he poses for a happy selfie with Rashmika Mandanna. 

Meanwhile, Anand Deverakonda shared a picture-perfect family photo from brother VD's birthday. Captioning the image, he wrote, "When Dad cracks one of those dad jokes - you HAVE to laugh." Meanwhile, VD took to social media and thanked his fans, well-wishers for showering him with immense love.  The Arjun Reddy star penned a heartfelt note that read, "Thank you my loves..Your love has reached me and I feel blessed; till this lasts, I promise to give you great memories and always cherish your love." 

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently in the news for his next film with Katrina Kaif. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. 

He will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Liger. He will be seen opposite Bollywood's young actor Ananya Panday in the film. Liger is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. 

