Rashmika Mandanna shares her easy-to-make recipe: VIDEO
Rashmika Mandanna shared an easy and quick egg recipe that can be your everyday go-to breakfast. See the video.
Rashmika Mandanna, the multi-talented actress who seamlessly crosses language barriers in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, has earned the prestigious moniker Pan-India Actress. Adored by fans across the nation, she has also been crowned the National Crush of India. Let us delve into the throwback video of her delicious Desi Ghee Omelette recipe, shared on her YouTube channel.
A few years back, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to unveil a special recipe close to her heart, a delectable spinach and mushroom omelette. In the video, she playfully confides that many of her friends are particularly enamored with her omelette-making skills.
Since then, the internet has been abuzz with food bloggers recreating this unique dish. The Animal actress captioned the video, “Try it.. and let me know how you like it.”
Check out the omelette-making Instagram video of Rashmika Mandanna below
Upcoming projects of Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in the Hindi film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The project boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, as well as the talented Tripti Dimri.
Rashmika Mandanna is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in prominent roles. The film is slated for release on Independence Day next year (2024).
Dear Comrade actress is also poised to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film tentatively titled VD12. The film would mark the third collaboration between the two actors. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this project.
Additionally, Mandanna shared an update about her next film with director Rahul Ravindran. The title and first look for her film, The Girlfriend, were revealed on social media, showcasing her in the leading role. The film, produced by Geetha Arts, appears to be a captivating love story with an unconventional approach to the subject.
