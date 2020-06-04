Rashmika Mandanna shares her first ever magazine cover and gets emotional as she shares about her journey

Rashmika Mandanna recently surprised everyone by sharing her first magazine cover. The photoshoot was done when she was very young.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna had two big releases this year, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. Both the films managed to hit the right chord with its audience. Meanwhile, she is reading a few scripts and reportedly, is planning to don a producer's hat soon. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the country has come to a standstill but celebrities are keeping their fans updated about everything. Rashmika is one of the South Indian celebs who is super active on social media and is treating her fans with amazing photos and videos while self-quarantined. Recently, she surprised everyone by sharing the first Magazine cover. The photoshoot was done when she was very young.

Rashmika Mandanna shared a collage of her then and now look on Instagram. Giving us a glimpse of her first Magazine cover, the actress said, "This was 2001 and my first ever magazine cover! I still remember doing the shoot that day! To this day, my mum has saved the magazine and she still saves every magazine now. Was I destined to be here today receiving all your love? I wonder. But I am glad this is my life and I wouldn’t trade it to anyone else’s. I love my family, the friends I’ve made, the things that have happened in my life, the people I work with, have worked with, and every war we’ve fought, every milestone we’ve reached. Ahhh sorry I am saying too much. But well..Fun fact- showing off my finger since 2k1 yo!."

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram picture below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has quite a few films in her kitty. The actress will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa. The shooting of the film will go on floors post lockdown. Her Tamil debut film titled Sultan opposite Karthi will be releasing this year.

Reportedly, She will also be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his 65th film which is tentatively called Thalapathy 65.

