Rashmika Mandanna shares a jaw-dropping PIC in a sensuous look but has THIS on her mind

Rashmika Mandanna has yet again proved why she is called National Crush with her latest photo. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a jaw-dropping pic. Well, not just the pic, her caption also deserves a special shout-out as it apt for the photo.

In the pic, one can see, Rashmika oozing sensuous vibes as she lets her eyes do the talking. Clad in a turtle neck top and jacket above it, she kept her makeup minimal with glossy lips. Although she is giving out all sultry vibes, all that she has on her mind is sushi and desserts.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “I want you”.. kinda look.. But it’s been happening only with sushi and desserts.." Many fans of Rashmika Mandanna took to the comment section and showered the actor with love.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. will now star in Shantanu Bagchi’s upcoming spy thriller titled Mission Majnu. The film marks her debut in Bollywood and has Siddharth Malhotra in the lead role. She also looking forward to her second Hindi film, Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.