Rashmika Mandanna shares a mesmerising photo from her Goa vacay; Says 'If you love me don’t clip my wings'

From sharing perfect healthy recipe videos to setting fitness goals with her gym photos, Rashmika Mandanna is winning hearts and how!

Rashmika Mandanna is treating us with beautiful photos and videos from her recent holiday to Goa. Known for her happy-go-lucky nature, Rashmika is keeping all things positive through her social media accounts. The stunner keeps sharing beautiful and inspirational quotes as well that are worth the read. Recently, she shared a picture of herself posing near the wall having butterfly graffiti. Captioning it, she wrote, "If you love me don’t clip my wings.. let me fly!." The actress has apparently clicked the picture during her recent holiday in Goa.

From sharing perfect healthy recipe videos to setting fitness goals with her gym photos, the Dear Comrade actress is winning hearts and how! As her Instagram hit 10 Million, Rashmika thanked her fans with a boomerang video and celebrated it with her fans. She wrote, "Family stays through thick and thin and this one’s 10 million strong. Cheers!."

Check it out below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film titled, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. Pushpa is yet to go on floors as the shooting got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

She will also be seen making her Tamil debut opposite Karthi in their upcoming film, Sultan. The makers wrapped up the shooting earlier this month and are looking for to the grand release.

