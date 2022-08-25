Rashmika Mandanna shares PICS that describe her: This is me in my own lil world, it makes me feel calm

In a very short span of time, Rashmika Mandanna has gained immense popularity and has become a pan-India star with a fan following in the millions. Lovingly called the 'national crush' by fans, the actress is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, the actress enjoys a massive fan following and loves to keep her followers engaged by sharing photos and videos from her personal and professional life. Speaking of which, the Geetha Govindam actress recently treated fans to some unmissable photos.

Rashmika’s dreamy pictures

Rashmika went on to share four photos. In the first two clicks, the diva looks lost in her thoughts. The third one shows her in the kitchen and in the last pic, she can be seen doing the hand gun gesture. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor… I think these are the four pictures just describe me as ME! They say na – that pictures can speak a thousand words.. it does.. i don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken.. so well this is me in my own lil world..It makes me feel calm.. looking at these pictures... it’s so strange but love it.”

The post was immediately flooded with warm comments. One follower wrote, “Big fan, mam.” While yet another fan called the images ‘mesmerising.’ Another user commented, “You’re looking so beautiful.”

Have a look at Rashmika's post:

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Sita Ramam, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan. She now has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from this, Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel of 'Pushpa' in her kitty. along with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Varisu' with Vijay Thalapatty.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Karan Johar's Screw Dheela. On July 25, Karan Johar gave a glimpse of Tiger Shroff starrer as he dropped the teaser. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.