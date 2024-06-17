Rashmika Mandanna shares post workout no filter look and it's quite relatable; gives a powerful message

Rashmika Mandanna is without a doubt one of the most gifted actors in the business right now. The actor, who is renowned for her excellent performances, never fails to amaze her lovely admirers. The actress, despite her busy schedule, always puts her health first. This time, she has posted a few photos from her rigorous exercise routine.

In a recent update, Rashmika offered a sneak peek into her workout session along with some guidance for her ardent fans.

Check out Rashmika's new post

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures and wrote, “Prioritise yourself.” In her latest Instagram entry, the bubbly actress can be seen in her gym outfit. Her killer smiling, while posing for the camera, will definitely leave you in awe.

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans took to the comments section of the post and expressed their admiration for the actress. A user wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.” Another one wrote, “So hard working for good shape of body. Health is wealth.”

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna last appeared in the 2023 smashing hit Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and others in significant parts.

The actress is currently preparing for Pushpa: The Rule , her upcoming production. Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun are also getting ready to reprise their roles in the sequel. There will also be some notable performances from Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and many others in the much-anticipated film.

Under the Mythri Movie Makers brand, Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are producing the forthcoming action thriller.

In addition to Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will co-star in the psychological thriller The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran featuring Dheekshith Shetty.

Apart from that, Rashmika is also onboard for Dhanush starrer Kubera which also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna in a crucial role.

Meanwhile, the talented actress is also in talks to feature in Gowtham Naidu Tinnanuri's tentatively titled project VD 12 featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before avatar. However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation from the actor or the director about the project as of now.

