Rashmika Mandanna shares secret recipe of her everyday omelette; Encourages her fans to try it

In the video, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen preparing her omelette all the while narrating the process to make it.
During this period of lockdown, celebrities are trying their hands at cooking and one has to accept that it is turning out pretty well for them. Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing several of her whereabouts including her gym routine to her diet routine. Now, she has taken to her Instagram space and shared her secret recipe for her everyday omelette. As she narrated the recipe, she also shared a video of how to prepare it with step by step instructions.

Sharing the recipe, Rashmika encouraged her fans to try it and let her know how it tasted. She wrote, “My everyday omelette! Try it… and let me know how you like it.” In the video, she also gave fans cues on how to ace leisure outfit. She was seen in a pastel coloured tee and paired it with blue denim pants and kept her hair loose. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a blockbuster.

Watch the video here

Also Read: Kani Kusruti post winning Best Actress Award: We still need to adhere to a certain set of 'beauty standards'

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. She also has a yet to be titled Kollywood film with Karthi as the male lead. Recently, she took to her social media space and revealed that the film’s makers have wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film.

