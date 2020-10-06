Rashmika Mandanna shares a stunning PHOTO of herself with a strong message on being beautiful from the inside

The latest photo of the sultry siren sees her in a natural look. The fans and followers of the diva are delighted every time she shares a picture on her Instagram account.

The gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna shared a lovely picture of herself on her Instagram handle. In her post the Dear Comrade actress wrote,"If only each one of us knew how beautiful we actually were on the inside.. and how to love on the outside.. the world would be such a beautiful place to live in." The southern actress has been sharing some candid photos and videos on her Instagram profile and the fans are thoroughly delighted.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The latest photo of the sultry siren sees her in a natural look. The fans and followers of the diva are very happy every time she shares a new picture. The actress on the work front will be seen in the upcoming film called Pushpa. This film will have the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun in the lead. The news reports about the upcoming Sukumar directorial states that the lead star, Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood.

The news reports on the gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna also state that she will be seen in some interesting projects in the future. The actress featured in the Mahesh Babu starrer called Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film proved to be a smashing hit as the box office and the fans loved every aspect of the Mahesh Babu starrer.

