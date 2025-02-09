Rashmika Mandanna shares THIS message with Sukumar and Allu Arjun after skipping Pushpa 2 event: 'We gave our everything..'

Rashmika Mandanna skipped the Pushpa 2 Thank You meet last night due to personal reasons. However, she recently took to her Instagram handle to express her gratitude to the team for the film’s success. The actress also shared a special message for Sukumar and Allu Arjun in her note.

Rashmika shared that although she couldn’t attend, she wanted to convey her appreciation to the entire team. As an audience member, the actress thanked them for their immense hard work in creating a masterpiece. Speaking as Srivalli, she mentioned that the film would always hold a special place in her heart.

She acknowledged the dedication of the entire team, including the direction, production, camera, lighting, makeup, costume, and background artists, calling their efforts incredible. Rashmika further expressed her gratitude for being part of the journey and for the team making her experience so special.

"We gave our everything and we had such an incredible team to back us up-direction team, production team, camera department, light department, make up -hair-costume-set-background artists and dancers everyone. Amazing! Just amazing! So thankyou all of you for making me a part of your journey," a part of Rashmika's note read.

After skipping the Pushpa 2 event, Rashmika was seen jetting off to Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming Hindi film Chhaava. A video of her has now gone viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen walking at the Hyderabad airport after recovering from her gym injury.

Following the success of Pushpa 2, Rashmika will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava as the female lead. She also has other projects in her pipeline including Thama, The Girlfriend, Kubera and Sikandar. More details about her upcoming projects are still under wraps.

