Rashmika Mandanna shares a throwback mirror selfie clicked in her vanity van as she misses being on sets

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a strong fan following and this is also because of her impressive social media presence. Recently, she shared a throwback mirror selfie and looks stunning.

One of the most promising and talented stars in the South Indian film industry, Rashmika Mandanna is ruling the hearts of the audience with her onscreen persona. The young beauty has managed to set her foot in the industry with her roles in films like Geetha Govindham, Dear Comrade among others. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a strong fan following and this is also because of her impressive social media presence. Recently, she shared a throwback mirror selfie that she had clicked inside her vanity van during the shooting of her film. Sharing her gorgeous photo, Rashmika wrote, "I soo miss being on sets and in caravans."

Rashmika Mandanna is super active these days on social media. Amid lockdown, the stunner has been sharing some amazing photos. From enjoying time with her family to sharing a glimpse of her daily routine, the South beauty is treating her fans with amazing photos. The actress recently penned a beautiful note for her dad and also shared a candid moment as they spent time in the garden area of their house.

Check out Rashmika's latest Instagram posts below:

On the work front, the stunner will be seen next in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film will go on floors soon. Due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the shooting of the film got delayed and the makers are planning to kick-start things soon.

Rashmika has quite a few films in the kitty. She as also wrapped up the shooting of her portions for a Tamil movie with Karthi.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×