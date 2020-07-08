Rashmika Mandanna shares a throwback mirror selfie clicked in her vanity van as she misses being on sets
One of the most promising and talented stars in the South Indian film industry, Rashmika Mandanna is ruling the hearts of the audience with her onscreen persona. The young beauty has managed to set her foot in the industry with her roles in films like Geetha Govindham, Dear Comrade among others. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a strong fan following and this is also because of her impressive social media presence. Recently, she shared a throwback mirror selfie that she had clicked inside her vanity van during the shooting of her film. Sharing her gorgeous photo, Rashmika wrote, "I soo miss being on sets and in caravans."
Rashmika Mandanna is super active these days on social media. Amid lockdown, the stunner has been sharing some amazing photos. From enjoying time with her family to sharing a glimpse of her daily routine, the South beauty is treating her fans with amazing photos. The actress recently penned a beautiful note for her dad and also shared a candid moment as they spent time in the garden area of their house.
Check out Rashmika's latest Instagram posts below:
Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. well my dad... he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born. Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine. Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off - For us They are mostly strict about some of our choices - Because they want the best for us They don’t show out their emotions very often - Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out. Can they love their children equally as the mums? YES! It took me years to understand my father's way of showing emotions. If you ask me who I love more? Mum or dad? What do you think my answer is?
On the work front, the stunner will be seen next in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film will go on floors soon. Due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the shooting of the film got delayed and the makers are planning to kick-start things soon.
Rashmika has quite a few films in the kitty. She as also wrapped up the shooting of her portions for a Tamil movie with Karthi.