Rashmika Mandanna shares throwback photos with Vijay Deverakonda & gang on Friendship Day: I love you guys
Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post on Friendship Day. She even shared a couple of old pictures with Vijay Deverakonda and gang.
On Friendship Day 2022, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna dropped a heartfelt post on Instagram. The stunner shared a string of throwback photos with some of her closest friends including rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. These photographs are a reminder of the good old times spent by the gang.
She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I am not someone who generally takes friendship day, hug day, chocolate day or Valentine’s Day very seriously, and I am not someone who puts my personal life out a lot… but these people in these photos (some are missing)... It’s a surprise for them too! But I just randomly wanted to say how important these people are in my life… I wouldn’t be the same person without them…Some who I grew up with, some who I work with, some who I am not in touch with very much but they have still managed to make a mark so deep in my heart that they will always and forever be special! So you guys I love you. A notification from you makes me smile… The random calls good or bad make my heart happy… I love you! Thank you for making me the person I am today. You have a piece of my heart…"
Check out the post below:
In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is on the top of her game professionally. She will be playing the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. The talented star will also be soon making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She will be taking her B-town journey forward with Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.
Credits: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
