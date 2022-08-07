Rashmika Mandanna shares throwback photos with Vijay Deverakonda & gang on Friendship Day: I love you guys

On Friendship Day 2022, Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna dropped a heartfelt post on Instagram. The stunner shared a string of throwback photos with some of her closest friends including rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. These photographs are a reminder of the good old times spent by the gang.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I am not someone who generally takes friendship day, hug day, chocolate day or Valentine’s Day very seriously, and I am not someone who puts my personal life out a lot… but these people in these photos (some are missing)... It’s a surprise for them too! But I just randomly wanted to say how important these people are in my life… I wouldn’t be the same person without them…Some who I grew up with, some who I work with, some who I am not in touch with very much but they have still managed to make a mark so deep in my heart that they will always and forever be special! So you guys I love you. A notification from you makes me smile… The random calls good or bad make my heart happy… I love you! Thank you for making me the person I am today. You have a piece of my heart…"

