Rashmika Mandanna shares true story about her pet in THIS ‘pawdorable’ picture; Find out

Rashmika Mandanna started her career with the 2016 film Kirik Party. She is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise which also stars actor Allu Arjun. The movie has garnered lots of praise from the audience. She also keeps her fans updated with her daily life on Instagram and shares a lot of pictures and videos with her loved ones. This time, Rashmika took to her Instagram to post a cute picture featuring her adorable pet.

The Instagram story shared by Rashmika features her dog. They both look super adorable in the photo. Rashmika was sitting on a couch in her comfy clothes beside her pet. The overall setting looked perfect and spells how the evenings should be spent. She captioned the photo as “It’s always a maaaaad struggle to get a picture with Aura madam! #truestory.” Isn’t it cute? Rashmika’s wide smile contributed to the overall cuteness and made it a hundred million photo.

See Rashmika’s story here:

Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. Her Bollywood debut is yet to be made.

Her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise also stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Dhananjaya in pivotal roles. Samantha also appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', which became a chartbuster. The film is directed by Sukumar and is now streaming on an OTT platform.

