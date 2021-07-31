Rashmika Mandanna shares an unfiltered & weird selfie to make her fans laugh; Says 'take it and YANJOY'

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few movies in Telugu and Tamil, she reached the top and now she is all set to foray into the Bollywood industry with Mission Majnu. Apart from movies, Rashmika is fondly loved by audiences for her bubbly and down-to-earth nature. The Dear Comrade actress always flaunts her bright smile while interacting with fans and posing for paparazzi. And with all this, no wonder, Rashmika enjoys huge popularity, which also made her gain the tag of 'National crush.' On Friday night, Rashmika blessed the Instagram feed with a selfie and made her fans happy.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram and shared an unfiltered, weird yet cute selfie to make her fans laugh. The actress made sure the selfie is weird as she just wanted to bless their feed with something laughable amid gorgeous posts of other people. Well, fans are loving this picture and dropping 'cutie' in the comments.

Sharing the photo, Rashmika wrote, "In the mids of all the BEAUTIFUL and dead GORGEOUS posts of people in your feeds here’s me giving you something to laugh about.. take it and YANJOY people! Ps: If you can love me through this then NOTHING can break us!"

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran pens a heartwarming note to the 'strictest mom & wife' Supriya on her birthday

On the work front, Rashmika is currently the busiest actress, juggling between Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood. She will be seen in the much anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The actress also has a Telugu movie with Sharwanand titled Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. She has two Bollywood movies lined up marking her debut with Mission Majnu opposite and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.