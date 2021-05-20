Rashmika Mandanna shares an unseen childhood photo; Says she is waiting for ‘dearest corona’ to leave

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Twitter space and shared a throwback photo from her childhood.

At a time when the whole country is fighting hard to combat the second wave of Covid 19, the only things that are keeping us going are the memories that we created before the pandemic hit. While we all love to take a look at the memory lane, we like it, even more, when the celebrities share their throwback photos with us. As a treat to her fans, Rashmika Mandanna has shared her unseen childhood photo.

Sharing it, Rashmika Mandanna expressed how she is waiting for the pandemic situation to be contained. She wrote, “Waiting for dearest Corona to leave like. #ThrowbackThursday”. Meanwhile, on the work front, other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun.

See her Tweet here:

Waiting for dearest Corona to leave like. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/XTOavaPtMZ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 20, 2021

Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. Though the makers have not yet revealed her look for the film, a short glimpse of her was shared along with the teaser that was released on Allu Arjun’s birthday. It is expected that her first look poster will be unveiled by the makers soon. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film had a theatrical release. However, shortly after its release, stricter lockdown curbs were imposed and the makers released it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

