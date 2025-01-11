Rashmika Mandanna shares update after injuring herself at gym; 'hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera'

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her social media handle to share news of her injury. During a gym session, the actress sustained a wound and now has one of her legs in a cast for an unspecified period.

Posting a series of pictures where she appeared frustrated and pensive, Rashmika wrote, “Well… Happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in hop mode for the next few weeks or months—or God only knows. Seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to the sets of Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!”

She went on to apologize to her directors for the delays in production caused by her injury. The actress assured them that she would return to the sets as soon as she was fit for action—or at least able to hop on one leg.

Adding a hilarious touch, Rashmika wrote, “In the meantime, if you need me… I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP…”

Rashmika Mandanna recently hit the big screens in December 2024 with the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film featured Allu Arjun in the lead role, reprising his character from the 2021 movie.

The second installment in the Pushpa franchise explores the story of Pushpa and his rise to power within the smuggling syndicate, becoming a kingpin determined to expand his empire. The movie presented Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, with actors like Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and many more in supporting roles.

Looking ahead, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in lead roles in Bollywood films like Thama and Sikandar , starring alongside Salman Khan. The actress is also playing the lead role in Kubera, co-starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

