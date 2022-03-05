Rashmika Mandanna & Sharwanand have a blast while shooting Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu; Watch BTS Video

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand lead family entertainer Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu got a theatrical release yesterday. While the audience is still making up their mind about the project, the Pushpa actress dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of this romantic comedy. Sharing the BTS video, she wrote, “It’s high time you take your big families to the theatres.”

The clip shows the actress having a blast with the crew and cast of the film, scrolling down the phone while waiting for her shot, practicing dance sequences, and a lot more.

Yesterday, in order to catch the live reactions of the audience, Rashmika Mandanna visited a theatre in Hyderabad. The actress opted for a simple cotton ethnic suit for her day at the movies. Even in this simple attire and sans makeup look, the star looked as charming as ever. In fact, as the moviegoers cheered for the actress in theatre, her reaction was too cute to miss. She got up and thanked everyone.

For the unversed, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu has been helmed by Tirumala Kishore, while production has been handled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner. The melodious tracks for the film have been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, followed by Vikas Bahl’s directorial Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Both these B-town projects are close to the star as they will be a litmus test for her journey in Bollywood.

