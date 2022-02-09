Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna's Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu's non-theatrical rights sold for staggering price

Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand's upcoming film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu under the direction of Tirumala Kishore has set high expectations among the audience. It is said to be an out and out, family entertainer. Meanwhile, the film's non-theatrical rights are sold for a whopping price of Rs 25 crore and this is the biggest number for a Sharwanand starrer.

While Sony Liv has acquired digital and satellite rights, Lahari Music obtained audio rights. The much-awaited teaser of the film will be out tomorrow, February 10, it remains to see if Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu manages to live up to audiences expectations. The film's first single scored by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad managed to grab the attention.

Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi are playing important roles in the film that also features some stellar cast.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film on a grand scale with rich production values. Popular cinematographer Sujith Sarang is handling cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad who won several national awards is the editor.

Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu is getting ready for its theatrical release on February 25th.

Also Read: Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu gets a release date; Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna look stunning in the new poster