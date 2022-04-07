Rashmika Mandanna is a sheer pretty sight as she flaunts her cute smile & floral hairbun; See PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the cutest actresses in the South and her bright smile is proof. If one looks at Rashmika’s Instagram page, it feels like a fresh breath of air with a big bright smile and positive posts all over, which is the reason why fans love her so much. The actress is very active on social media and connects to her on a daily basis. On Thursday, Rashmika shared a beautiful pic and penned a heartfelt message to her fans.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story and shared a pic, where she is seen flaunting her cute smile and floral hair bun. She also penned a note to thank her fans for all the love on her birthday. The actress wrote, "Hi my loves. Listen na.. sorry I am so late but thankyou for all your birthday wishes ya.. I felt very emotional but also felt like a lil girl in a candy store -the whole day on my birthday, seeing all your wishes..you are the sweetest!

Thankyou everyone."

Check out post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is literally living suitcase life with back to back movies lined up in South and Bollywood. She has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi. Rashmika's first look poster introduced her playing a heroic role of a Kashmiri Muslim girl Afreen.

In Bollywood, she has Mission Majnu co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna wards off the evil eye of Vijay; Actress on cloud nine about Thalapathy66