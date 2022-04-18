Rashmika Mandanna shines bright on day off, flaunts her cute smile & glowing skin in latest PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry. She enjoys a huge fan following and never misses an opportunity to steal hearts with her acting chops, expressions, dance moves, stunning looks, and vivacious smile. The actress often keeps sharing amazing photos and videos of herself on Instagram and her latest selfie is winning hearts. The Geetha Govindam actress shared a cute no-makeup selfie as she gave a glimpse of her day off.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic flaunting her radiant smile and glowing skin. The actress, who has been living a suitcase life, took a day off from her busy schedule to couch around and we are jealous of how nice her Monday is. Nevertheless, her happy pic makes up for it and we are totally awestruck.

Clad in ash coloured oversized, Rashmika left her tresses open and clicked a pic with a bright smile. Sharing it on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "Just an off day thingy.. "

Take a look at the pic here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be making her B-town debut with a spy thriller, Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. After this, she will also be a part of another Hindi movie, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

In the South, Rashmika has Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, which will go on the floors very soon. The actress had been roped in as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also playing a cameo role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Sita Ramam.

