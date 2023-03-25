Rashmika Mandanna shows how to make healthy pancakes with oatmeal and it's the perfect breakfast choice

Rashmika Mandanna is a health freak. Everybody is aware that she is one of the fittest actors in the South film industry and maintains a healthy diet. The actress often gave a glimpse of her workout and what she eats to stay healthy and fit. Today, we will check out Rashmika's healthy and best breakfast choice, oatmeal pancakes. If you are also a fitness freak like Rashmika and want to try out a healthy new dish, then this pancake recipe of the actress is scrumptious.

Rashmika Mandanna shared how to cook protein-rich Oat Pancakes at home and it's a perfect breakfast choice. The ingredients needed for an oatmeal pancake is one banana, one egg, dates, two teaspoons of almond milk, one-fourth teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder, three tablespoons of Oats, one spoon of chocolate powder, and one tablespoon of ghee or butter of your choice.

First, slice the banana into pieces and add in the blender jar, add egg white, two to three dates, almond milk, chocolate powder, cinnamon Oats and lastly put in some baking powder and blend it well. Blend all the ingredients into a thick batter. Now, heat a pan with ghee or butter, pour the batter into the choice of your size, and cook well. Take the pancakes into a plate, eat them with your choice of topping, honey, berries, strawberry and etc.

Watch Rashmika Mandanna's oatmeal pancakes recipe here:

Rashmika Mandanna shared this healthy breakfast recipe on her YouTube channel and Instagram during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress often shares with fans through her YouTube channel about her diet, what she eats during shoots, favourite recipes, and food. The actress is super active on social media and enjoys a massive fan base.

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, In South, Rashmika is all set to reprise her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa: The Rule, along with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up a few months ago in Vizag.

She also announced a new film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. This will mark her second collab with the duo after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. Tentatively titled VNRTrio, GV Prakash is the music composer.