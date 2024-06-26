Rashmika Mandanna shows how to pull off a super cool look at airport in denim joggers and eye-grabbing sneakers: PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna was clicked at the Mumbai airport today morning (June 26). The Pushpa actress looked chic in her casual yet stylish outfit. Clad in denim joggers, and a black shirt, Mandanna completed her look by adding white shoes and black sunglasses.

Check her pictures below!

The Dear Comrade actress patiently posed for the cameras before heading inside the airport amidst heavy security.

What’s next for Rashmika Mandanna?

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has several exciting projects lined up. The first is The Girlfriend, a Telugu romantic drama directed by Chi La Sow fame Rahul Ravindran. The film features Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles.

Apart from that, the 28-year-old actress will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The sequel, scheduled to release on August 15, has now been postponed to December 6.

Moreover, Mandanna will be paired with Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, a historical drama, and Salman Khan for the first time in the AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar.

The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. A video from the set of Murugadoss' Sikandar went viral on social media on June 18. The movie is slated for a big-screen release on Eid 2025.

