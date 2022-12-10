Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls; Confirms that she watched Kantara

Rashmika Mandanna is currently going through an excellent phase in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. The actress had a massive box office success with Pushpa, her recent outing in Telugu which eventually emerged as a pan-Indian blockbuster. She made her debut in Bollywood with the slice-of-life drama Goodbye. However, Rashmika Mandanna was recently making headlines after she was brutally trolled for admitting that she has not watched Kantara, the recent blockbuster from Kannada which is her mother tongue.

However, in a recent media interaction, Rashmika Mandanna shut down the trolls and confirmed that she has finally watched Kantara. The actress, who attended an event in Hyderabad on December 8, Thursday, revealed that she throughly enjoyed the Rishab Shetty directorial, and congratulated the entire team for creating such a brilliant piece of cinema. The Pushpa actress, who also reacted to the online trolls, said: "I just have love for them. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to say about it. It’s left to them."

When Rishab Shetty reacted to Rashmika Mandanna

Earlier, Rishab Shetty, the director and leading man of Kantara had revealed his not-so-good equation with Rashmika Mandanna, during a promotional event of the film. The actor-filmmaker was asked to pick an actress whom he would like to team up with, among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sai Pallavi. Rishab did not mince his words, and revealed that she is not interested in working with Rashmika. He also added that he would like to share the screen with Sai Pallavi and Samantha, some day.