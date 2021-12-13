Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold in black at the Pushpa pre release event; PICS

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna was a sight to behold at the pre-release event of her upcoming venture, Pushpa: The Rise. The actress chose to sizzle in a beautiful black satin saree with a string blouse. The look was completed with big diamond earrings and minimal makeup. The stylist gave Rashmika Mandanna simple middle hair parting to go with the attire.

The pre-release part for Pushpa was a star-studded event with the entire cast and crew of the film. However, film’s director Sukumar skipped the event. Sukumar’s former associate, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana informed about Sukumar’s absence. Buchi Babu mentioned that Sukumar is currently busy overseeing the film’s recording work.

Check out the pictures below:

The film will see Allu Arjun in the titular role. Pushpa will be Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with Sukumar. Earlier, the actor-director duo have worked together for Arya and Arya 2. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on 17th December 2021 and will feature Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Anasuya Bharadwaj and in pivotal roles. Along with Telugu, the makers will also release dubbed version of the film in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.

Besides Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna will also be a part of Shantanu Bagchi’s Hindi spy thriller Mission Majnu. The movie will also star Sidharth Malhotra as lead and is scheduled for release on 13 May 2022.