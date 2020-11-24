Rashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold as she shares a PHOTO of her flawless skin

In the photo, Rashmika Mandanna was seen in a cool tee and she was seen looking into the camera with an intense look.

Rashmika Mandanna is turning out to be the most sensational actresses in the South entertainment industry. She took over the internet a couple of days back, when Google declared her as the National Crush of India. Well, she does know her way around to keep her fans entertained. While she is known for cute and naughty expressions, this time around, she has posted a photo on her Instagram space, where she is seen posing an intense pose.

In the photo, she was seen looking into the camera while flaunting her flawless skin and beautiful makeup. She has been using the social media well especially after the lockdown was imposed, and her growing number of fans on the photo sharing application is a proof for the same. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in two Tollywood films namely Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma and both the films turned out to be blockbusters.

See her post here:

She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film’s shooting was started a couple of days back. While photos of Allu Arjun from the sets were shared online, it is still not sure if Rashmika has joined the sets. Earlier last month, she announced on social media that the shhoting of her upcoming Kollywood film with Karthi was wrapped up. Announcing the news, she shared a photo with Karthi and rest of the cast and crew members. It is rumoured that she will be collaborating with Suriya for his next film with director Pandiraj.

