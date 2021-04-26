Rashmika Mandanna to sign her third Bollywood film after Mission Majnu and Goodbye? Actress hints about it

In a recent Instagram live, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about her Bollywood and Pan-India projects.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is soon set to turn into a Pan India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. She has already bagged 2 Bollywood projects, 'Mission Majnu' co-starring and 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The actress has now taken a break from the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood projects and is in Hyderabad for the Pushpa shoot. In her free time, the Dear Comrade actress decided to interact with her fans through Instagram LIVE.

In a recent IG live, when asked about her Bollywood and Pan-India projects, the Dear Comrade responded, "I'm doing 2 Bollywood films, soon I'll be signing the third one." She further added, "I'm not sure but might do third soon. Let's wait for it." After this response, the fans of the actress were left in a frenzy for the details of her third Bollywood/Pan India project. Rashmika's foray into Bollywood and Pan-India arena is considered one of the most anticipated debuts of the year.

After giving out some of the memorable performances in Telugu films like, 'Kirik party', 'Dear Comarade' and 'Geetha Govindam', Rashmika is all set to spread her magic across all other language industries, and her fan army is hugely excited about that.

