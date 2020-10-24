Rashmika Mandanna slays in white jumpsuit as she is spotted at a Hyderabad event; See PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna is being spotted almost every day as she is stepping out of her home for various reasons. Today, she was spotted at an event.

Rashmika Mandanna is making headlines as she has been sharing her fitness regime on social media. She has also been sharing beauty tips with her fans and followers on social media. Now that the country is slowly limping back to normalcy, Rashmika Mandanna is being spotted almost every day as she is stepping out. Today, she was spotted in Hyderabad as she took part in an event there.

In the photos, Rashmika was seen in a white jumpsuit and kept her hair open. She was seen with her radiant simile as she took part in the event. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has two films in her kitty. In Kollywood, she has Sulthan with Karthi. The makers announced yesterday that they will be releasing the first look poster. When they wrapped up the shooting schedule last week, Rashmika shared photos from the sets where she was seen along with Karthi.

See the photos here:

She also has in her kitty, a Tollywood film with Allu Arjun. Titled as Pushpa, the makers released the first look poster a couple of months back. Directed by Sukumaran, more updates about Pushpa are expected to be made by the makers soon. With her social media posts, she has been entertaining her fans and updating her followers with her whereabouts. It is expected that more updates about her next films will be made soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

