Rashmika Mandanna smiles as Anand dedicates song to her from Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade

Rashmika Mandanna shares a close bond with Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand and always supports his upcoming movies. Recently, she attended an event of Anand's upcoming film Baby and launched a romantic song. During the event, speaking about the actress, Anand dedicated a special song to her. And it's from Vijay and Rashmika's film Dear Comrade.

Anand Deverakonda revealed his favourite song of Rashmika is romantic song Nee Neeli Kannullona is from Dear Comrade. The actor also crooned the song for Rashmika on the stage and her reaction was unmissable. She was all smiles and clapping as Anand dedicated her to the song.

Nee Neeli Kannullonna’ is a confession of the man’s love for his lady, each word describing her beauty effortlessly. Vijay and Rashmika's chemistry on the soulful song makes it perfect. In fact, they became one of the best on-screen pairs with Dear Comrade.

The popular stars, who shared the screen in the much-loved films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade made fans root for them. Their chemistry and bond on and off the screen with these films became the starting point for their dating rumours. Even though both Vijay and Rashmika have been remaining tight-lipped about the relationship, the rumoured couple often drops major hints in their social media posts with each other.

Check out Aand singing song for Rashmika Mandanna at Baby event here:



Anand Deverakonda's Baby

helmed by Rajesh, the movie features Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the other pivotal roles. Baby depicts a heartwarming love story of two teenagers, played by Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles.

Upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli in the second installment of Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in the lead role, along with Fahadh Faasil. She also teamed up with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula after the superhit film Bheeshma for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio.The actress is also shooting for the female-oriented film Rainbow, which also features Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan in the lead role



